The weather in Florida can be crazy at any time of the year, and that can wreak havoc on your property, especially your roof.

Roofs are kind of out of sight, out of mind on most days, so it’s not surprising that people may overlook wear and tear that happens with time, too.

When there’s a storm that blows through and damages many homes, it may take more time to get done what you need as more people are dealing with damages and insurance companies. So it’s smart to be ahead of Mother Nature.

Here are three ways to know it’s time for repairs to your roof:

You have cracked or broken shingles.

You have stubborn leaks in your ceiling.

You have an accumulation of rainwater in your attic.

The thing is, all of these require some attention to what’s happening on your roof and in your attic, so be mindful.

Even if your roof is just five years old, damage from hail and wind folding your shingles can create real problems, according to experts with Rhyne Restoration, who specialize in roofing, siding and gutters.

They suggest that, if you notice any of the signs above, it’s more than likely you’ll need new roofing to protect your home. If you’re not sure, they will provide a free estimate and do a full assessment of your roof.

They will work with you every step of the way through the insurance process, as well.

“We work with insurance adjusters each and every day. We would love to show you how easy it is to get a free roof when your roof has real storm damage,” a company expert said.

And if you aren’t able to get a free roof through insurance, you have special financing available to you.

The family-owned business, which has recently partnered with the Salvation Army, wants to do what it can to help the everyone in the community.

Because of that, the experts at Rhyne Restoration, which has been in business for 15 years and is an A+ accredited business by the BBB, are striving to help the Salvation Army reach as many people as possible during a time when some can be forgotten.

If you’d like to learn more about Rhyne Restoration and how they can help with your roofing, siding or gutter needs, click here.