There’s no question that, as we age, it becomes more difficult to move like we used to.

It can be frustrating, but there are a few key things to keep in mind if you want to be successful at staying physically active at age 50 and older.

Rosemarie “Bud” Seaman, who has a master’s degree in exercise physiology and is founder and owner of Bud’s Ultimate Fitness, works with seniors on a daily basis. She has a passion for providing the perfect plan for each client that will help them reach their goals.

Here are a few of her suggestions:

1. Find a support system.

Whether it’s your spouse, friend or family member, it’s important for your long-term and short-term goals that you have a stable support system.

“A lot of people just don’t get the support. If you don’t have support, you won’t be successful," Seaman said.

She said you can achieve so much with a true support system.

2. Take it slowly.

Seaman said it’s necessary to understand that it doesn’t matter how fit or active you stay, as we age, it’s natural to find it difficult to do things now like we used to.

“You might not be able to do it like you did when you were 30 or 40,” Seaman said. "You just have to do it differently.”

Man working out at Bud's Ultimate Fitness.

Once Seaman gets a baseline physical condition on her clients, she starts working with them on practical things they want to learn. That might be regaining balance, learning to paddleboard or taking a spin class.

“You have to be adaptable, but your body is so resilient,” she said.

3. Surround yourself with like-minded people.

If you’re going to a gym with a bunch of 20-something-year-olds, you likely have very different goals and polar opposite capabilities. It’s healthy to be with people who are of the same mindset.

At Bud’s Ultimate Fitness, the Fit and Fabulous program is geared specifically for mature adults who want to do just that.

“They can work out and be around people their own age,” Seaman said. “The workouts and equipment are adapted for them and any limitations they may have.”

Seaman also works directly with clients to help them find the regimen they need in order to gain strength and reach the physical goals they have in mind.

