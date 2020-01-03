Here’s how you can save majorly on electricity costs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We hear it often: Energy efficient windows can save you a lot of money. But it’s true, and here’s why.

Older aluminum windows radiate whatever temperature the outside is, which can make your house colder or hotter, depending on the weather.

Windows that Window World installs are vinyl, which don’t conduct any heat or cold. They get an E-coating to reflect unwanted energy back toward the sun instead of allowing it inside.

Possibly the best part of the windows is that the air is vacuumed out from between the glass and replaced with argon gas, which is heavier than air. It slows the transfer rate down, so even if the sun is beating on your window, you can be a foot away and not feel the heat.

