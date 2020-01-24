3 things to focus on if you’re looking to upsize or downsize your house
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Attorney Justin Clark is here with another installment of “You Have Real Estate.”
If you’re looking to upsize or downsize your house, there are three main things you need to focus on.