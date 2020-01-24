Why signing up to be an organ donor is easier than ever

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With 6,500 people a year waiting for an organ donation — whether it be a heart, liver or kidney -- there has never been a better time to sign up to be an organ donor and potentially save someone’s life.

A lot of people sign up to be an organ donor when they renew their driver’s license, but now you can sign up online in honor of National Donor Day, which takes place on Feb. 14.

National Donor Day is a day to raise awareness about becoming an organ donor and illuminate just how many lives can be saved with this selfless act.

It’s also a day to remember all of the people who decided to make a tough, yet incredibly generous and compassionate decision. It’s not an easy decision to make, but with 20 people dying a day waiting for an organ transplant, you signing up could have a huge impact on another person’s life.

By signing up to donate, or you are already an organ donor, you have the potential to save so many lives. Your heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, intestines, eyes and tissues can all be used in an organ transplant.

You can even sign up to be a living donor and save two lives: the recipient and the next person on the deceased organ waiting list.

You’re never too old to be a donor, too. It doesn’t matter how old you are, anyone can sign-up to be a potential donor.

