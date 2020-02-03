This fair offers family fun, delicious food, live music, tradition -- and it’s almost here
Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee to host event
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Ready for the 2020 Osceola County Fair?
As you can probably tell from the name, the event is returning for another year, as it’s now set for Feb. 14 through Feb. 23 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.
The fair offers family fun, delicious food, live music and tradition.