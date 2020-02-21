Too sick or busy to visit the doc? Here’s your simple solution

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

From virtual office visits to remote patient monitoring, telehealth services provide consumers easy access to convenient and efficient health care services. They especially benefit patients who don’t feel well enough to travel to a doctor’s office or find themselves sick over the weekend when offices are closed.

Instead of leaving their home, during a virtual office visit, they can interact with a licensed physician through an email or web-based portal. Virtual office visits offer patients another way to communicate with their doctors about many health issues that do not require face-to-face contact. Doctors are able to address conditions from simple urinary tract infections, cold and flu symptoms, and upper respiratory infections to routine follow-ups of chronic diseases, allergies or rashes.

Benefits of virtual visits

The wide range of symptoms doctors are able to treat isn’t the only reason someone would benefit from scheduling a virtual visit. Patients can schedule a doctor visit when they’re short on time, and usually get an appointment in 10 to 15 minutes.

Other advantages include being able to have prescriptions sent directly to your pharmacy and having access to board-certified doctors, no matter what day of the week or what time it is, even early morning or late at night.

When patients connect with a doctor using a smartphone, tablet or computer, they often can have a diagnosis, treatment plan and prescription sent to their pharmacy of choice in less than 30 minutes.

Growing popularity

Although laws in some states sometimes slowed the growth of telehealth services in the past, many state governments are now passing laws encouraging the adoption of virtual services.

Consumer experience with virtual consultations seems largely positive, according to a recent survey by J.D. Power. The survey of nearly 8,300 consumers found that 85% of virtual visitors were able to resolve their medical issue by using the convenient service.