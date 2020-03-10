Short-term vs. long-term investing: What’s best for you?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Once you’ve decided you’d like to invest some of your money, where do you go from there?

First, you should consider if you’re interested in a long-term or a short-term situation.

Certified Financial Planner Professional Nancy Hecht said 18 months or less is considered short term.

If you’re going the medium-term route, it means you can afford to do some mutual fund investing and you’re looking at two to three years.

Anything beyond five years is long term. Now we’re talking about a variety of mutual funds, or individual stocks or the money for people’s retirement savings.

