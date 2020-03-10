The importance of cash reserves: A 2-minute overview

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you’re investing, how much should you think about available cash?

It’s incredibly important, Certified Financial Planner Professional Nancy Hecht said.

“Cash keeps you out of trouble,” she said. “It’s always important to have cash on hand.”

Some people think it’s best to have about four months worth of expenses tucked away, but Hecht said she tells her clients that they’d be better off with four months’ worth of income.

