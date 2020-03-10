Think you can’t afford to give more to your 401(k)? Think again

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Most employees, if they work for a for-profit company, are able to set up a 401(k) through their employer. If you work for a nonprofit organization, perhaps that’s a 403(b), but they’re similar in nature.

Certified Financial Planner Professional Nancy Hecht said employer-sponsored investment programs are a great tool -- and one that more people should take advantage of.

These are payroll-deducted retirement savings plans, and what some people don’t realize is, the more you save with your pre-tax dollars, the more you benefit, Hecht said.

Should you be giving more to your 401(k)? Watch this latest installment of The Hecht Effect with Nancy Hecht -- and make the decision for yourself.