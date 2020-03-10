What does it mean to invest? Should you consider it?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many people are familiar with the idea of saving money through a checking account, savings account or a money market.

But if you’re ready to go up the ladder one more step, perhaps you should think about investing, Certified Financial Planner Professional Nancy Hecht said.

You can invest through stocks, bonds or mutual funds. Those are just a few of the options.

If you’re still scratching your head, wondering “But what does it all mean?”, then you’re definitely going to want to tune in for this latest episode of The Hecht Effect with Nancy Hecht.