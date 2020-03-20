Southeastern Grocers to modify hours, donate meals, offer employment opportunities to those in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) to designate a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores.

SEG to open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.

SEG Gives Foundation to donate $250,000 to Feeding America® to help provide support to those facing food insecurity.

BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores to expeditiously hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces immediate actions to better assist the community during this unprecedented time.

The regional grocer will offer modified store and pharmacy hours to provide clean, safe shopping environments as well as employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.

“As a grocer and people-first company, we are doing everything in our power during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it has on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. "When shopping in our stores, please be kind to one another and take a minute to thank our heroic associates for going above and beyond to serve our customers. Now more than ever, it is imperative we work together to ensure all individuals and families have access to a safe shopping environment as well as fresh, nutritious meals as more people are eating at home. We are always looking for talented associates who can provide our customers with quality service. Given the increasing demand for essential items, we have expedited the hiring process to ensure we can provide jobs to those who have been impacted by the current situation. As a community, we are stronger together!”

As a special safety precaution, seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop their local BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The grocer asks all customers to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment. The grocer will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists. On weekends, pharmacy locations will open at the usual time of operations.

All pharmacy locations will remain open and are prepared to provide influenza and pneumonia vaccines to help promote the health and well-being of customers.

In addition, Southeastern Grocers continues its commitment to organizations like Feeding America that aim to better our communities by providing meals to individuals in need. The SEG Gives Foundation will donate $250,000 to Feeding America® to help its network of food banks provide much-needed support to those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grocer’s donation will help ensure meals will be provided to customers throughout the Southeast – now, when they need it most.

Due to the current impact of COVID-19 on hospitality and restaurant industries, Southeastern Grocers is hiring additional associates to be neighborhood heroes in serving customers and communities. The grocer is offering positions to individuals throughout the Southeast who have been affected by restricted working hours as a result of mandated store and restaurant closures.

Individuals who are interested in applying can visit their local BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores for more information or visit www.segrocers.com/careers.

All BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will close nightly at 9. This change will give associates the time needed to appropriately restock store shelves and ensure stores are able to conduct additional sanitation procedures.

For a list of all pharmacy locations and hours, please visit www.bi-lo.com/pharmacy, www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy. Those uncertain of where their next meal will come from are encouraged to visit www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank for information about their local food bank in this time of need.