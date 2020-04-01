Look for these 3 things when it comes to emergency medical care for your child

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When your child is sick or injured, you naturally want the best care available.

But did you know that when it comes to medical emergencies, not all facilities are equally equipped to provide quality pediatric care?

Here’s what you want to look for, in a perfect world:

A pediatric Level One Trauma Center.

An emergency department that’s used to providing care specifically for kids.

A place that’s been recognized for its high-quality, safe care.

Did you realize Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children has the only pediatric Level One Trauma Center in Central Florida?

This 33-bed children’s emergency department sees more than 55,000 children a year, hospital officials said, adding that they’re the first facility in Central Florida to provide emergency care just for kids.

It’s also the only pediatric facility in Florida, and one of just 20 nationwide, to be recognized by the American College of Surgeons with Children’s Surgical Verification and Trauma Verification.

But if you can’t get to Arnold Palmer Hospital For Children, what do you do?

Good news: You have some options.

Families throughout Central Florida now have access to exceptional pediatric care through Orlando Health’s network of emergency care at 12 locations.

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer partners with all Orlando Health ERs to offer kid-friendly, quality pediatric care. Each ER is staffed by board-certified emergency care physicians trained in pediatric emergency medicine, the hospital group said.

You can even schedule online for minor emergencies, which allows your family to wait at home until your scheduled time to be seen.

For more information and to find the nearest Orlando Health ER near you, visit ArnoldPalmerHospital.com/ER.