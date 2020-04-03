Did you lose your job due to COVID-19? Don’t forget to figure out your next steps with health insurance

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

During these trying times, your health is priority.

If you’ve recently lost your job — and subsequently, your health insurance — it can leave you worried, scared and anxious.

But you should never feel like you’re out of options.

In fact, some companies can help you through this surreal current chapter of life, because you’re not alone. Many people are in your same boat, and that should bring you some comfort.

For example, Murray Insurance, which has eight offices in Florida, is one of those companies that wants to get you the coverage you need to stay healthy.

Murray has several options to make sure you’re covered in this unprecedented time.

The company, which was founded in 1981 by W. Edward Murray, Jr., is a family-owned business that can respond quickly to people’s changing needs. In fact, the group was appointed as a Contracted General Agency for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida in 1983. Since then, they’ve assisted more than 250,000 individuals with their health insurance needs. So you know the company has experience in matters such as this.

Here are some things the experts at Murray Insurance want you to know:

If you lost your health insurance provider due to being laid off, you’re likely eligible to apply for a new plan, even after the annual open-enrollment period. (Yes, meaning you can still enroll in 2020!)

If you get sick with COVID-19 or another ailment, you won’t want to be without coverage.

If you’ve been laid off, research with your employer to find out when your last day of health coverage is, so you can time your application with a company like Murray Insurance. This will help you avoid gaps in coverage.

It usually just takes a phone call to find out if you’re eligible. During an initial call, you can typically expect to speak with a staffer about your situation, and they’ll assess your health care needs. You can then choose a plan that matches your situation.

While some health insurance providers are looking to increase out-of-pocket costs and make coverage more expensive, not all companies are like that.

Murray Insurance says it prides itself on providing affordable health care -- and aims to make it easy for people to apply and register for its plans.

Costs may be as low as a $0 monthly premium, a $0 deductible or even $0 to $5 generic prescriptions on certain plans. You can get urgent care, ER and hospital coverage, as well.

Do you have any questions? Looking for health insurance is stressful enough, without dealing with a global pandemic.

Click or tap here to learn more about what Murray Insurance can offer, or call the company at 407-531-8698.