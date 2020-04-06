Need spiritual or financial healing from coronavirus? July event at Amway Center offers that opportunity

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In a span of a month, life as people around the world knew it, turned chaotic.

Feelings of promise, hope and overflow gave way to fear, uncertainty and helplessness in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This not only has been the case from a health perspective as people deal with this deadly virus, but also a financial perspective, as the shutdown of businesses and the job losses that have come with it are robbing people of lifestyles that took years to build.

With all these sudden problems, where do people turn to for help?

One source is prayer, as more people are turning to God to help them through the crisis by spending more time at home reading devotionals and the Bible while being quarantined.

Given that, there’s an opportunity coming up for people still feeling the stress of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused so much destruction.

On July 10 and 11, Amway Center will be the site of the 2020 Miracle Arena Crusade, designed to give people further spiritual, physical and emotional healing from the coronavirus.

The event will be presided over by David E. Taylor and will give people the opportunity to be healed and claim victory over this deadly coronavirus once and for all!

Registration and tickets are free. For more information, click or swipe here.