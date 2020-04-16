If my house is listed, should I keep it on the market? Is now a good time to refinance? All your questions, answered

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s a strange time to buy or sell as the coronavirus pandemic continues -- but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad time, the experts said on this week’s edition of “You Have Real Estate” with Attorney Justin Clark.

If you’re looking to start your house hunt, there’s nothing stopping you. Considering the availability of virtual open houses and the number of real estate agents who are ready and willing to work with you, now might actually be a great time.

Or if you’re selling, should you leave your house on the market?

There are a lot of unknowns.

Clark was joined by some experts on this week’s show, who addressed some of the following questions:

Are banks raising qualifications to get a mortgage?

What’s happening with deals? Are they falling apart or being extended?

Will this pandemic effect real estate values?

Might now be a good time to refinance?

By the way, if your house is for sale, you might want to keep it listed considering there isn’t much inventory in most markets.

“Real estate could be one of the industries that leads us out of this,” one expert told Clark.

And as far as refinancing is concerned, if you’ve been considering it, you should follow through. Rates can’t get much lower at this point, for most people.

For the rest of your answers and insight, check out the full video, above.