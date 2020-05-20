As coronavirus restrictions loosen, everything to know about keeping our elderly safe

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As health guidelines continue to relax, and as we imagine they’ll continue to relax over time considering where things stand with the coronavirus pandemic, the question lingers: How do we safely see the older people in our lives?

Nursing home facilities are still being extremely cautious: Should we be just as careful?

Absolutely, said Dr. Anita Ekambaram, a chief quality officer at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital.

Because the mortality rate is higher with COVID-19 amongst the elderly, Ekambaram recommended keeping in touch just as much -- after all, we don’t want anyone to feel isolated -- but using technology to do so.

Hear her full comments above.