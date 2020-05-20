How do we transition back into normal life with our kids? Try these tips

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The fresh air will be good for your children, so parents, get ready to take them outside.

But you should probably sanitize those surfaces -- including park benches, playground equipment and more, said Dr. Donald A. Plumley, a chief quality officer at Orlando Health, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Plumley provided a plethora of helpful tips in the video. What about masks? What about coverings? When is a good time to go back into regular life with children? What about considerations with childcare or other caretakers?

Plumley is the expert. Hear from him in full, above.