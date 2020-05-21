Feeling stressed, anxious as COVID-19 pandemic continues? These tips should help

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you been feeling down, anxious or stressed lately, considering everything that’s happening in the world?

Dr. Anita Ekambaram, a chief quality officer at Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital, might be able to help.

With the coronavirus pandemic still a major event globally, despite the fact that our state has gradually started reopening, it’s understandable if you’re not feeling your best mentally.

Many people have lost their jobs, or their careers are on hold, and health concerns might even be lingering.

But COVID-19 is a virus, Ekambaram reminded us. Don’t give the virus a host, and it will die.

Hear more of the doctor’s wise words by watching the video in full, above.