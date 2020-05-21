Pregnant during the pandemic: All the ways to stay as healthy as possible

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you or someone close to you is pregnant right now, congratulations!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this is an exciting time.

In fact, despite the idea that people are starting to re-emerge from self-quarantine, the recommendations on what you should do, health wise if you’re with child, aren’t much different than the recommendations for otherwise healthy people: wear a mask, continue to socially distance yourself and wash those hands.

Dr. Lori Boardman, a chief quality officer at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, shared some more tips in the video above.

And please, Boardman said, don’t fear medical settings (including the hospital), and continue to go to those doctors appointments!