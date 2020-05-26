Concerned about health or life insurance coverage right now? Here’s how you can ensure you’re ready for anything

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If the coronavirus pandemic we are currently living in has you re-evaluating a lot of things in your life, one of the biggest might be how you and your family would be covered in the event one of you becomes ill.

Maybe you’ve lost a job, therefore have lost your health insurance. Perhaps you still have insurance and want to see what other options you might have. Maybe this pandemic has prompted you to consider what your life insurance coverage looks like.

Regardless of the reason, it’s not a time or a topic to play guessing games with.

And if you think you have to wait until open enrollment to make changes, that’s not the case.

“It’s easier now than ever,” said Renee Cline, with Murray Insurance Agency. “You don’t have to wait for open enrollment. Chances are, we can go ahead and find you an alternative."

Maybe navigating all the websites and the health insurance terms are enough to make you quit before you get started.

Murray Insurance Company can help you find the appropriate plan and coverage you need, and also do all the legwork for you, so you can rest assured that you and your family are being taken care of.