Getting your first haircut in months? The one thing you should avoid after your appointment

It’s going to feel so incredible once you go out for that long-awaited haircut or salon appointment, right?

For some, these past few months have felt long, considering all the restrictions in place as the state and country continues battling the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

But most salons and barber shops are back open -- so how should we best protect ourselves?

Dr. Joel J. Santora, the medical director of critical care medicine at Orlando Health (Health Central Hospital), had the following advice:

Wear a mask. The person doing your hair will be in close proximity, so it’s more important than ever to don that facial covering. We don’t want respiratory droplets to be passed between the stylist and the consumer.

After your service, don’t touch your hair . Go home and shampoo it -- and in the meantime, keep your hands away from your face.

It might be worth checking in with your salon or barber shop to see how the business is handling the waiting area. The goal should be to minimize the number of people inside the salon.

For more tips from Santora, check out the video, above.