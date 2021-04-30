Ever heard ‘I don’t need an annual exam?’ This is why you do

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Some of us are real sticklers when it comes to routine care and maintenance — for our cars, homes and even our lawns.

But when it comes to our health, “there seems to be a disconnect,” said Dr. Ravi Tak, a family medicine physician with Orlando Health Physician Associates.

Here are three common reasons people skip their annual visits with their primary care physician (PCP), and why they shouldn’t.

Myth No. 1: ‘I feel fine. There’s nothing wrong with me.’

With many conditions, like high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes, you may not feel any significant symptoms early on. But these “silent” medical problems can lead to serious health consequences if not detected early, Tak said.

And routine cancer screenings, including breast, prostate and colon, can improve chances of detecting cancer early, when it’s most treatable.

Myth No. 2: ‘I’m young. I don’t need annual exams yet.’

Some risk factors, such as genetic predispositions, unhealthy lifestyle habits and obesity, can lead to serious health problems at any age. By reviewing your personal and family history, your PCP can identify current risk factors and help you manage those that could lead to future health problems.