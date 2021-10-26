When coaches transcend the game: These mentors were gifted a shopping spree for their hard work, dedication

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Coaches are so much more than the decision-makers on the sidelines, are they not?

Often times, these are teachers, father-figures and mentors. They’re larger-than-life figures who make an enormous impact on today’s youth.

So in honor of National Coaches Day, held Oct. 6, Academy Sports + Outdoors wanted to do something special to say “thank-you” to all the incredible coaches in the community.

The store partnered with Bo Outlaw, the Orlando Magic team ambassador, to take care of these coaches -- and awarded the lucky recipients $150 apiece to shop at Academy.

“A lot of the coaches, they give their heart and soul to the community and to the kids, and sometimes they might feel under-appreciated -- and I understand how it feels,” coach Dwight Thompson said. “But things like this ... (this) lets us know that people do see what we do, and they understand that we’re trying to give back to the youth, any way we can. So, just the appreciation is good, every now and then, just to let us know that hard work is paying off.”

Thompson continued, saying, “To all the kids out there, if you are a little hesitant, a little nervous (or) you’re fearful, that’s OK. That’s natural. Don’t let that stop you from trying to achieve your goals and trying to reach your fullest potential, because it’s right there. (It’s) right on the other side of the door and you have to knock. ... Don’t be afraid to push. ... You’ll benefit from it in the end, instead of quitting and giving up.”