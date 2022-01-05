New year, new look? 3 ways to spruce up your home in 2022

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the start of the new year, many are thinking of ways to rejuvenate themselves or their surroundings.

What better place to direct your energy than where you spend so much of your time: your home.

Paint

This might simple, but painting can do so much for the interior or exterior of your home.

Consider choosing a color that might make a room look bigger or make your home have more curb appeal.

You can also paint things like cabinets and brick.

Bathrooms

The bathroom is where we go when we begin and end the day. It feels like the perfect place to make what your dreams are made of.

You can start by swapping out drawer and cabinet handles, or try a new faucet and fixtures, but if you’re really wanting to create a dream, you can look into new countertops or even remodeling your shower or bathtub.

Furniture

New furniture can really revamp a room. And it’s fun when you can work with a color palette that represents your tastes.

Ad

You can work with something as simple as a new rug or accent chair to a desk or dinner table.

If you’re unsure where you start on finding what will suit your wants and needs, along with what might go best in your house, there are always experts who can advise you.

The Orlando Home and Garden Show, which will take place Jan 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center, will feature all of the above, plus builders, remodelers, contractors, building supplies, new gadgets, home tech, the latest in kitchen and bath, interior design ideas and so much more to help you create the dream home you’ve always wanted.

You can talk face-to-face with the experts who can guide you in all things home improvement and sustainability, and all admission is free.

Ad

Hours for the show, in the center’s West Concourse - Hall C, are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 14: noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click or tap here to learn more about the Home and Garden Show.