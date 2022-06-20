Sports leaders in Orlando community set to be honored at 2022 SPORTYS

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It figures to be a memorable 60 minutes to honor 60 of the finest in the Orlando sports community.

The 2022 SPORTYS presented by Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute will air at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, which will once again honor sports business professionals and their impact to sports in the greater Orlando area.

Click or tap here to view a list of nominees and awards that will be presented, courtesy of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

“We could not be more pleased to celebrate these tremendously talented individuals in our sports community,” said Faron Kelley, Vice President of ESPN Wide World of Sports and Chairman of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission Board of Directors. “This year’s inclusive field of 60 finalists represents 36 different regional organizations, an increase from 33 organizations last year, showing the continued growth and impact of the sports industry in Central Florida.”

The show will air on WKMG-TV News 6 and stream online on ClickOrlando.com, with the winners being revealed during the broadcast.