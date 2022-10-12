The secret is out on this Florida vacation island

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Florida is known for its long sandy beaches and luxurious islands, but what about an island that combines these two things? Look no further than Anna Maria Island on the state’s Gulf Coast.

The secret is out, Anna Maria Island has always been known for its sugar-white beach coastline, emerald green and blue Gulf waters. Today, it is known as a vacation favorite among local, national, and international travelers. From honeymooners to Hollywood film crews, youngsters to the young-at-heart, people from around the world have discovered what’s awaiting you.

It’s paradise right here in Florida.

There’s a serenity that Anna Maria Island grants its visitors. Enjoy a day at the beach, walk barefoot along the surf and watch the kids play in the sand. Stroll along the pristine, naturally preserved, beaches and commune with nature.

Located near Tampa Bay, you can watch the sunrise overlooking the city and a picture-perfect Florida sunset over the Gulf of Mexico all in one day. Beautiful tropical foliage embraces you as you relax. You can watch the dolphins play and the manatees glide through crystal clear water. How fabulous does that sound?

You can dine in award-winning restaurants, where you can enjoy fresh fish on a pier or sip tropical martinis while enjoying live music at various spots island wide. Go shopping in our specialty shops and boutiques all along the island. Take the free trolley where you want to go, hop off for an ice cream or sweet delight and hop on the next trolley to continue your journey.

The friendly, laid back way of life and endless activity options will keep you coming back again and again. It’s like time slows down when you’re on the island, and then life returns to normal when you’re back on the mainland. It’s the perfect place to vacation.

Anna Maria Island is a place where “old” Florida charm can still be found, flip flops are a way of life and the speed limit never exceeds 35mph. High rise condos and fast-food restaurants are pleasantly absent from the pristine vacation destination. The best part about Anna Maria, is you are truly able to slow life’s pace down a bit.

To find out more information on how you can plan the vacation of a lifetime at Anna Maria Island, click here.