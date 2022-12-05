What age should you start planning for retirement? Expert weighs in

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Retirement planning might not be on the minds of many young adults who are just trying get careers or families started.

With that in mind, is there a certain age that’s best to start planning for retirement?

Not really, according to Joel Garris, president and CEO of Nelson Financial Planning.

Garris said when it comes to retirement planning, the sooner it starts, the better off you’ll be.

“The sooner you wind up getting an investment account started, then you wind up getting the power of time and compounding (interest),” Garris said. “That’s something you want to start as soon as you get that first job.”

