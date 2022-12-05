Why being active is vital for dogs at daycare locations

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the past, many probably associated putting their dogs in a kennel with that animal just sitting in a cubicle and being fed every once in a while.

But increasingly, that is not the case anymore.

Many pet day care locations offer a chance for their dogs to be more active while they are away from home.

Whether it’s a green space outdoors or an indoor space with toys, dogs are being encouraged to run around and play with other companions.

It’s better for their physical and mental well-being, which in turn can make owners happier.

“We’ve kept that philosophy all through the years,” said Justin Baker, owner of Miss Emily’s Bed and Biscuit.

