Best of Central Florida: These Central Florida spots are fantastic for date night

It doesn’t matter if you’re on a first date or you’re on date night with your partner of 25 years, finding a great spot with delicious food, yummy drinks and a fabulous ambiance can be hard.

Date nights are supposed to be special, so you’ll want a place that is going to check all your boxes. There are so many great spots in Central Florida, but hosts Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols have nailed down a few spots that you’ll be dying to check out.

Scroll down to see their picks.

Makaila’s Choice: Danville Bed and Breakfast

If you want a date night that is more of an experience, look no further than Danville Bed and Breakfast. Danville is almost like a mini city, so when you stay, there is so much to explore. From the Woodstock area full of drinks and karaoke, to the treehouse room that books more than a year out, this place really has everything. The Bed and Breakfast is perfect for a date weekend, so what are you waiting for?

People’s Choice: Better Than Sex

Well, the name of this restaurant says it all! In fact, Better Than Sex is a dessert restaurant. From chocolates, caramels and cakes, Better Than Sex has just about anything to crave that sweet tooth. If you go, you have to try one of their famous wines that are served in a rimmed glass. The wine glasses are rimmed with chocolates and caramels that par well with the wine. How amazing does that sound?

Justin’s Choice: Stumpy’s Hatchet House Orlando

If you’re looking for a date night idea that is more of an adventure, than look no further than Stumpy’s Hatchet House Orlando. Axe throwing is all the rage right now, and you’ll have the time of your life throwing axes at Stumpy’s. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never throw an axe before or you’re a pro, Stumpy’s has a great atmosphere, cold beer and fantastic food. What more could you want?