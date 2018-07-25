You or one of your family members are in the hospital and your doctor has just told you that you will need a course of rehabilitation. You may have had a stroke, fallen off your high-tech bicycle or spent time recovering from a major operation that has left you too weak to return home.

A short time after your doctor leaves your room a case manager enters and gives you three choices.

One is a local inpatient rehabilitation hospital like HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Altamonte Springs and two are skilled nursing facilities (SNF) that provide rehabilitation services.

What is the Difference? We know dose, function and motivation make a difference. Which facility will give you the greatest dose of therapy that performs functional tasks in a setting that motivates you to get better? You have to ask some questions: Does a stroke patient do as well in a SNF as in an inpatient rehabilitation hospital? Is that patient as likely to be discharged home and back to the care of their loved ones? The answer to both questions is, “definitely not!”

I don’t just say this because I work in an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, but because the medical literature supports this position.

Evidence-based medicine is the gold standard for clinical decision-making, whether we are deciding what medicine to use or the best choice in rehabilitation.

Just as you wouldn’t take a pill that had not undergone rigorous testing, you need to follow the evidence when making a decision about rehabilitation.

As early as 1997, a major study in the Journal of the American Medical Association compared stroke patients who received their rehabilitation at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital (IRF) versus a skilled nursing facility (SNF). Those who received their rehabilitation at an IRF were three times more likely to be discharged home. That’s right, three times more likely to sleep in their own bed, eat with their families and kiss their grandchildren goodnight. What we know.

Intensity of rehabilitation drives success: The evidence is clear that success with rehabilitation is dose-related. The intense therapy provided in a rehabilitation hospital is superior to the less intense setting of a skilled nursing facility. Functional focus of rehabilitation is crucial: Animal and human research demonstrates that it takes functional tasks to “rewire” the brain and restore function. Most skilled nursing facilities do not have access to the latest technological advances that promote repair of the nervous system.

Even modest functional improvement affects the future of the severely impaired: Too often, healthcare providers assume that severely affected patients are not candidates for an inpatient rehabilitation hospital. This is not true. If these people are provided proper rehabilitation, the majority of patients are returned to their homes and families. Rehabilitation hospitals are superior to nursing homes for achieving greater gains and going home: The data speaks for itself. Patients who go to an inpatient rehabilitation hospital achieve higher functional gains and are more likely to go home than those who go to a skilled nursing facility, or nursing home. 1 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9214526

