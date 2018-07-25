Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health.

Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs.

Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members.

Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Humana, which has been serving the health care needs of Florida seniors, employers and consumers more than 30 years, is Florida’s largest Medicare health benefits company with more than 1-million Medicare members statewide, and one of Florida’s leading health care employers with more than 7,000 employees across the state.

Humana has a Bold Goal to improve the health of Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Broward County by 20 percent by 2020, and is partnering with area employers, providers and community organizations on this population health program. More information regarding

Humana please visit our company web site at www.humana.com, or call our Central Florida office at 407-772-3140.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.