We are Hunter Vision, a local vision correction center owned by two brothers, Josh and Joel Hunter.

We specialize in a number of procedures using the most advanced equipment available. We not only perform LASIK but six other surgeries to help people who are non-candidates for traditional LASIK, as well as lens replacements and cataract surgeries.

As a marketing team we attend all kinds of events throughout Central Florida and help educate people, answer questions they may have, but most importantly fill our surgeons schedule.

We also offer different promotions every month as an incentive to book a free consultation, currently we offer a $750 savings certificates to be used towards a procedure should they be a candidate and book a surgery. We also provide event-specific giveaways.

Our main goal is to give persons who are tired of wearing contacts and glasses the freedom of sight!

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.