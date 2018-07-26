Founded in 2008, IDignity’s mission is to restore dignity and hope by assisting disadvantaged U.S. citizens and legal residents in regaining legal proof of their identity.

This mission is achieved through monthly events that bring together the identification-issuing government agencies, attorneys and over 120 volunteers to streamline the often complex process.

Since its inception, IDignity has assisted over 20,000 unduplicated clients in obtaining their legal identification documents, at no cost to the clients.

For more information, visit IDignity.org.

