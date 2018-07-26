Keiser University Orlando

Guided by a philosophy of “students first”, Keiser University has been a talent development leader for more than 40 years, providing over 100 doctoral through associate degrees in workforce shortage areas such as nursing and physician’s assistant; information technology and management information systems; logistics and distribution; and defense and homeland security with degrees in cyber forensics and information security.

As Florida’s second largest, private, not-for-profit University, Keiser is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

With more than 21 locations, 20,000 students, 3,800 employees and 66,000 alumni,

Keiser University has an annual economic impact is more than $3 billion to the state.

