Lundy for Governor

I am a Rotarian, I am an Eagle Scout, I am a realtor, I am a pilot, and I am a first generation immigrant; I'm Lundy.

I was born in Russia adopted by a loving American family at age 10 and grew up in Vero Beach.

Graduating from UCF with a Business Financing degree with emphasis in real estate and retired around 31.

Before committing to this governor journey, I was flying as much as possible accumulation and skill level to become a pilot.

In my years as governor of Florida, I will seek to implement an ambitious agenda designed to improve the lives of our residents in many ways.

Along with a dramatic and effective overhaul of the state public education system, gun laws, and police policies, I vow to work for the benefit of all to position out state to be the best in the nation.

