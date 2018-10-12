Feel that familiar silliness creeping up on you? It’s Halloween! And whether it’s knocking on doors or opening your own, there’s no other holiday that treats everyone as a neighbor. So come on, neighbor. Let’s Boo This! Join us at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdomâ Park select nights, now–October 31, 2018! This year there are even more nights to party with exclusives to the event!

Prepare to trick-or-treat on the most magical street in the world. Trick-or-treating around Magic Kingdom Park features allergy-friendly options, too—so everyone gets more treats than tricks! Just pick up a teal coin at any candy station and redeem them for goodies at a central location.

New this year! Some attractions will add a few new twists and treats to your evening! Don’t miss the Mad Tea Party as new lighting and effects give a new spin on the night. On Pirates of the Caribbean, join Bad Luck Louie and The Bookeeper pirates as you help them search for Gunpowder Pete in “The Pirate Pursuit,” an all-­new addition to the classic attraction. And on Space Mountain®, hurtle through deep space with a new soundtrack.

Join the Sanderson Sisters and some of their fiendish friends as they conjure up a spellbinding Hocus Pocus Party at Cinderella Castle during Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular Castle Show.

And observe with your very own eyes—or the eyes of a newt—as Disney villains unite their wicked ways in Happy HalloWishes – one of the most spectacular fireworks displays around. Don’t miss as their frights take flight.

There’s thrilling fun even for the little ones! Trick, treat, bring your dancing feet as Storybook Circus welcomes the Storybook Circus Disney Junior Jam, a dance party featuring some of your favorite Disney Junior Characters!

Finally, end your night at Mickey’s “Boo-To-You” Halloween Parade! Shuffle, creep or crawl to the parade filled with silly-not-scary surprises. Spot your favorite Disney Characters in their costumes. And look closely, you might just see the Headless Horseman ride off into the night!

Get into the spirit, and your costume, for this Halloween extravaganza filled with some of your favorite Disney Characters. (For the full list of this year’s costume guidelines, please visit DisneyWorld.com/Halloween.)

And don’t forget! Buy early and SAVE on select nights! Save $10 when you purchase

your tickets ahead of your event date.

