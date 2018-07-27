Residents of Seminole County don’t need to go far to find quality healthcare close to home. Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital is a comprehensive community hospital serving the residents of Seminole County for more than 30 years. We regularly hear from patients who’ve been in hospitals around the country that we stand out as the best. They appreciate our comprehensive expertise and the kindness and family-like environment we provide while they’re here.

Orlando Health South Seminole offers best-in-class service and technology, starting with the emergency room. Convenient online ER scheduling is available at OrlandoHealth.com/ER, allowing patients to reserve a spot in line for non-life-threatening emergencies. The accredited Chest Pain Center includes the latest imaging technology, including diagnostic catheterization allowing cardiologists to view the coronary arteries of the heart. Available procedures by board-certified cardiologists include angiography, stent placement and cardiac device implantation.

Surgeons at Orlando Health South Seminole are skilled in the latest procedures, including robotic and robotic-assisted surgery, known for greater precision, less scarring and a shorter recovery time. In addition, patients are offered a full range of surgical treatments, from knee and hip replacement to surgical oncology and minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. A new outpatient rehabilitation center offers a variety of therapeutic services for patients recovering from orthopedic surgery, stroke or sports injuries, as well as lymphedema.

For more information about Orlando Health South Seminole, visit ChooseOrlandoHealth.com.

