Polka Dogz Pet Rescue is a registered 501C3 company and our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home dogs while educating the community on responsible pet ownership.
At Polka Dogz we rely on our dedicated volunteers and donors to maintain the rescue and medical treatment of all our dogs. With your help, thousands of small dogs are saved each year.
Polka Dogz wish list:
- Paper towels
- Dish towels (new or gently used)
- Thin blankets/towels (new or gently used)
- Tall trash bags (13 gallon)
- Medium trash bags (8 gallon)
- Doggie waste bags
- Post-it notes
- Pens
- Sharpies
- Scotch tape
- Painter’s tape
- Dry puppy food (grain free)
- Dry adult food (grain free)
- Canned wet food
- Please donate high quality foods such as Merrick, Fromm, Blue Buffalo/ Wilderness, Nutrish, Wellness, Precise, or Taste of the Wild
- Leashes
- Harnesses (extra small and small)
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Lysol All Purpose cleaner
- Disinfectant wipes
- Bleach
- Dish soap
- Hand soap refill
- Toilet paper (one ply)
- Ziploc bags (all sizes) *freezer style if available
- Laundry pods
- Bottled waters
- AA and AAA batteries
- Visa gift cards (any denomination)
- Needed Items:
- Heavy duty trash bags
- Small trash bags (4 gallon)
- Bug spray (pet friendly)
- Febreze
- Fish oil capsules
- Baking Soda
- Dryer sheets
- Dry erase markers (fine point)
- Dry erase board cleaner
- Disposable latex free gloves
Donated items may be dropped off at either Polka Dotz store at the Winter Garden Village or The Loop
Thank you for your generosity!
