Don’t forget to stop by the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections at the Expo! In Seminole County, they have won national and international awards for running efficient, fair, and trusted elections.

At the Expo booth, you can learn more information about registering to vote and updating your voting record. Here is some information you might need to know before visiting us at the Expo on August 4th:

Register to Vote/Update Record

The Florida Online Voter Registration Application can be used to:

Register to vote for the first time in Florida

Request a new voter information card

Change your party affiliation

The online application above is managed by the Florida Division of Elections, and is not operated by this office. If the states online form is not working, try other options listed below.

Address Change

Additionally, Florida Residents may update their address and other information using our local online form HERE.

Print Form

If you would like to update your signature, change your name, or if the online form provided by the State of Florida is not working, you can access the print form in English HERE (en espanol) Mail or hand deliver the form to 1500 East Airport Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773.

Moved Out of Florida?

If you would like to remove yourself from the Florida voter registration system, us the form HERE. If you’ve moved to another state, register to vote at their elections office or by visiting the United States Elections Assistance Commission site at EAC.gov.

The only application above is managed by the Florida Division of Elections, and is not operated by this office. If the state’s online form is not working, try the other options listed in this section.

