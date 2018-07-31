WellMed Medical Management is a physician-led health care delivery company serving more than 350,000 patients in Texas and Florida through primary care clinics, multi-specialty clinics, and contracted medical management services. WellMed operates five primary care clinics in the Greater Orlando area and serves more than 16,000 patients in the region.

In 2017, WellMed received the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care, with a Patient Centered Medical Home certification. The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting health care body. The Gold Seal of Approval is a respected symbol of quality in health care that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. The Primary Care Medical Home (PCMH) Certification is an additional designation earned by select ambulatory health care organizations. WellMed is among a handful of medical groups in the country to receive the prestigious accreditation and certification, and the only medical group in the Orlando area with both distinctions.

WellMed doctors use the nationally recognized WellMed Care Model, which combines effective preventive medicine and robust data analysis to drive superior health outcomes. The WellMed Care Model helps patients better manage their chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, using evidence-based methods for care delivery.

Founded in 1990 by noted physician Dr. George Rapier III, the vision of the growing enterprise is to change the face of healthcare delivery for seniors.

