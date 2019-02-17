18 cars taken out in major wreck at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona 500 almost got to the end without a major wreck, with the key word being almost.

With 10 laps to go in the race, 18 cars were involved in a massive wreck that caused a pileup and left multiple cars destroyed near the infield.

Paul Menard was trying to help teammate Matt DiBenedetto from behind, but touched him a little too hard and DiBenedetto spun out of control into multiple cars behind him.

The race was placed under a red flag after the wreck.



