Davoin Shower-Handel, is that you? Our favorite (real) names from the NFL draft

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls out selections for the NFL draft on Thursday, fans might be curious to know more about those players, other than just how they will help their favorite teams.

As has been the case several times in NFL history, fans might do a double-take and say, “Is that really that guy’s name?”

So we went searching for our favorite (actual) names of NFL draft picks since 2008 -- not nicknames -- and came up with this list.*

*(Right -- we do realize our headline is a nod to Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's insanely popular Comedy Central sketch, which was reportedly inspired by D'Brickashaw Ferguson).

Anyway, check out the video below to find out more about Davoin Shower-Handel and others.

Back to the real list. Here goes ...

Starlite Lotulelei

Drafted as a defensive lineman in the first round by the Carolina Panthers in 2013, Lotulelei didn’t even know about the origin of his first name when asked about it in the days leading up to Carolina’s Super Bowl 50 game against Denver in 2016.

Lotulelei did say it was also his father’s name, and in an interview, Starlite Sr. said the name simply means being a light and hope for the family.

Captain Munnerlyn Taken in the seventh round of the 2009 draft by Carolina, Munnerlyn also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Munnerlyn admits he gets asked a lot whether Captain is his real first name.

It is, given he was named after his great-great grandfather.

Munnerlyn overcame being born three months premature and the murder of his father when he was 6 to make it to the NFL.

King Dunlap V Nope, this isn’t a former member of the royal family.

Dunlap (no relation to the author) was taken in the seventh round by Philadelphia in the 2008 draft and had a nine-year career in the NFL as an offensive lineman before retiring in 2017.

His name is derived from King David in the Bible, but it wasn’t easy being named King since a lot of other kids liked to poke fun at the name while growing up.

But given he made millions over his NFL career, those kids likely aren't making fun of him anymore.

Pharoh Cooper Drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Cooper has established himself as one of the NFL’s best special teams players. He was even named to Pro Bowl as a return specialist.

As for the name, his parents named him with the same meaning as a pharaoh, except they just took away the second "a."

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix OK, we cheated a bit here.

His real name is Ha’Sean, but how can you ignore a nickname like Ha Ha? In fact, it’s more than a nickname. Clinton-Dix has enjoyed being known as Ha Ha ever since his grandmother put the moniker on him when he was a toddler.

A safety, Clinton-Dix sure has gotten the last laugh many times in his football career, given he played in college for powerhouse Alabama and was taken in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Have your own ideas for great names of NFL draft picks? Share them below in comments!

All photos: copyright Getty Images.