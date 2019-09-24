Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2019-20
*All times ET and are subject to change.
**Several weekends consist of a CBS "single header," which means News 6 can only air one game.
PRE-SEASON
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
New Orleans at LA Chargers -- 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Buffalo at Detroit -- 8 p.m.
WEEK 1
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
Kansas City at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 2
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 3
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
Baltimore at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 4
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
New England at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
SUNDAY, OCT. 6
Jacksonville at Carolina -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 6
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
New Orleans at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Dallas at NY Jets -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 7
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
Jacksonville at Cincinnati -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 8
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
NY Jets at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
Tennessee at Carolina -- 1 p.m.
Green Bay at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 10
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
Kansas City at Tennessee -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 11
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 12
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 13
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
Buffalo at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 14
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay -- 1 p.m.
Kansas City at New England -- 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 15
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
Jacksonville at Oakland -- 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 16
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Cincinnati at Miami -- 1 p.m.
WEEK 17
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.
Oakland at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.
