Here’s the News 6 NFL TV schedule for 2019-20

*All times ET and are subject to change.

**Several weekends consist of a CBS "single header," which means News 6 can only air one game.

PRE-SEASON

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

New Orleans at LA Chargers -- 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Buffalo at Detroit -- 8 p.m.

WEEK 1

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

Kansas City at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 2

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

Jacksonville at Houston -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 3

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Baltimore at Kansas City -- 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle - 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

New England at Buffalo -- 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Jacksonville at Carolina -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 6

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

New Orleans at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Dallas at NY Jets -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Jacksonville at Cincinnati -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 8

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

NY Jets at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 9

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Tennessee at Carolina -- 1 p.m.

Green Bay at LA Chargers -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 10

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

Kansas City at Tennessee -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 11

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

Jacksonville at Indianapolis -- 1 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 12

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Jacksonville at Tennessee -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 13

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

Buffalo at Dallas -- 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh -- 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay -- 1 p.m.

Kansas City at New England -- 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 15

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

Jacksonville at Oakland -- 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 16

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Cincinnati at Miami -- 1 p.m.

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Indianapolis at Jacksonville -- 1 p.m.

Oakland at Denver -- 4:25 p.m.

