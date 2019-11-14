Bucs vs. Saints: How to watch, listen, stream

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Saints beat the Bucs 31-24 earlier in the year.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has only started in four games this year due to an injury earlier in the season.

Brees has thrown for five touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Michael Thomas leads the way for the Saints on offense.

Thomas has caught 86 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns this year.

The Bucs currently give up 31 points a game.

The Saints give up 20 points a game this year.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the best receivers in football this year.

Evans has brought in 54 balls for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.

Godwin has brought in 60 catches for 840 yards and six touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New Orleans is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 50.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 12? Falcons

Who do the Saints play in Week 12? Panthers