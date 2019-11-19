UCF vs. Tulane: How to watch, stream, listen

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Central Florida will travel to New Orleans to play against the Tulane Green Wave at noon on Saturday.

UCF is 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference and Tulane is 3-3 in conference play.

Despite having two conference losses on the year, UCF still has a chance to win the conference.

The Knights can finish tied for first in the East Division if the Temple Owls win the last two conference games of the year.

In this scenario, Cincinnati has to lose the final two games of the year.

If each of these three teams finishes the year with a 6-2 conference record, the team with the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff would represent the East Division in the conference championship.

UCF leads the series against Tulane 6-2.

The last time the teams played against each other was on Nov. 5, 2016. UCF defeated Tulane 37-6.

What channel is the game on? CBS Sports Network

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Ben Holden, Ross Tucker, Ashley Holder

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 6-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 71.

Who does UCF play in Week 14? South Florida

Who does Tulane play in Week 14? SMU