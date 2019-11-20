Buccaneers vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, listen
Tampa Bay plays against Atlanta for first time this season
ATLANTA – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Georgia to play against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Bucs are 3-7 on the year and the Falcons are also 3-7.
Each team has some of the top receivers in the NFL this year.
Atlanta’s offense is led by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
Tampa Bay’s offense is led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin
Jones has 59 catches, 882 receiving yards and four touchdowns this year.
Ridley has 44 catches, 614 yards receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.
Evans has 58 catches, 993 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns this season.
Godwin has 63 catches, 887 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year.
Evans, Godwin, and Jones are all in the top 5 in receiving yards this year.
They are also in the top 15 in catches this season.
What channel is the game on? FOX
How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Which team is favored to win the game? Atlanta is a 4.5-point Las Vegas favorite.
What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.5.
Who do the Bucs play in Week 13? Jacksonville Jaguars
Who do the Falcons play in Week 13? New Orleans Saints
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.