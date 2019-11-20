Buccaneers vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, listen

ATLANTA – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Georgia to play against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs are 3-7 on the year and the Falcons are also 3-7.

Each team has some of the top receivers in the NFL this year.

Atlanta’s offense is led by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Tampa Bay’s offense is led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin

Jones has 59 catches, 882 receiving yards and four touchdowns this year.

Ridley has 44 catches, 614 yards receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

Evans has 58 catches, 993 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns this season.

Godwin has 63 catches, 887 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Evans, Godwin, and Jones are all in the top 5 in receiving yards this year.

They are also in the top 15 in catches this season.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Atlanta is a 4.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.5.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 13? Jacksonville Jaguars

Who do the Falcons play in Week 13? New Orleans Saints