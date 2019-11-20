Jaguars vs. Titans: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Tennessee Titans for the second time this season at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-7 in a Week 3 game.

Jacksonville is 4-6 and Tennessee is 5-5.

With six games left in the season, both teams remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Indianapolis Colts lead the AFC Central Division with a 6-4 record. The Houston Texans currently have the final Wild Card spot with a 6-4 record.

In the game last week, the Colts defeated the Jaguars 33-13.

The game was also the first game Nick Foles started in since his injury.

Foles threw for 296 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

In the two games Foles has played in, DJ Chark has 12 catches, 250 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tennessee is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 41.

Who do the Jaguars play in Week 13? Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who do the Titans play in Week 13? Indianapolis Colts