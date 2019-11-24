Washington’s late score puts Bethune-Cookman over FAMU 31-27
ORLANDO, Fla. – Isaac Washington ran for a touchdown late in the game that gave Bethune-Cookman a 31-27 win over Florida A&M in a regular-season finale on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (7-4, 4-3, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 27-24 late in the fourth quarter when Akevious Williams engineered a nine-play, 69-yard drive and Washington capped it with a 15-yard scoring run to give Bethune-Cookman a 31-27 edge with 2:14 left. After the kickoff, Devin James intercepted FAMU’s Ryan Stanley to seal the win for the Wildcats who snap a three-game skid.
The win ended Florida A&M’s nine-game winning streak. The Rattlers (9-2, 6-1) finished atop the MEAC standings but are ineligible for the conference championship because of NCAA violations.
Williams had 269 yards and a score passing for the Wildcats. Washington ran for 104 yards and Trevor Merritt had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Bethune-Cookman led 21-13 at halftime but the Rattlers scored two touchdowns in the second half to take a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Stanley threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns for FAMU. He was intercepted twice.
