GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida will play against Florida State in the Sunshine Showdown at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

FSU is 6-5 on the year and Florida is 9-2 on the season.

The Gators lead the overall series 35-26-2.

In the game last season, Florida beat Florida State 41-14.

Florida State has won seven of the last nine games of the series.

Florida has not lost a home game this season.

The last time the Gators did not lose at home in a year was in 2016.

The Seminoles have won the last four games in Gainesville in this rivalry.

The Gators are led by junior quarterback Kyle Trask.

Trask has thrown for 2,293 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six touchdowns this season.

Florida State has one of the best red-zone offenses in the country.

The Seminoles are 30-34 on red zone opportunities this year.

What channel is the game on? SEC Network

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 17-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 54.5.